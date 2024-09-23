Wegmans Holding Open Interviews To Fill 500 Jobs At Norwalk Store, First Location In CT

The company is hosting an open interview on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wegmans Norwalk Hiring Office at 40 Richards Ave Suite 220.

Wegmans is looking to hire up to 500 people to work at its new Fairfield County store off Route 1 at 47 Richards Ave. in Norwalk. The full- and part-time jobs include entry-level management positions and food service roles in the culinary and perishable departments.

The company said the Norwalk store will open in the summer of 2025.

“We’ve already hired many amazing candidates who are busy training and preparing for our opening next summer,” said Norwalk Store Manager Emily Reynolds. “We’re excited to continue building our team and look forward to hiring more people who are passionate about food and looking for a place they can grow their career.”

Anyone seeking a job is encouraged to fill out an application online before arriving at the open interview, but walk-ins will be accepted, Wegmans said in an email.

Click here to apply. Hopeful applicants can also call the hiring office at 203-299-3333 for more information.

