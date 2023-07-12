Duo Nabbed For Norwalk Home Invasions, Burglaries At Same Residence, Police Say

Norwalk residents Aneudy Martinez, age 22, and Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio Nunez, age 18, were arrested on Wednesday, July 12 for the incident that began in May, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

According to Gulino, on Monday, May 22, a home on Lexington Avenue was burglarized, cash was taken, and a television and other items were damaged.

A report was filed with the Norwalk Police Department on the following day.

On Wednesday, May 24, a home invasion occurred at the same address and was reported to investigators the next day. During this incident, two men entered the residence, cash was taken at gunpoint, as well as a jacket, Gulino said.

Detective Matthew Nyquist assumed the investigation of both incidents and worked quickly to develop leads and identify suspects.

On Saturday, July 8, a second home invasion occurred at the same address and was reported immediately after, Gulino said. During this incident, two suspects entered the home, one armed with a handgun, and cash was taken after the victim was struck in the head with a handgun.

Detective Richard Ribisl was assigned to the July 8 incident.

Investigators Nyquist and Ribisl quickly identified that one of the suspects was involved in both home invasions. Their month-long intensive work on the separate cases resulted in search warrants and arrest warrants for the two identified suspects.

This investigation remains open and active, and the investigators request that anyone with information contact them directly, Gulino said.

Detective Nyquist can be reached at 203-854-3034 and Detective Ribisl can be reached at 203-854-3181.

