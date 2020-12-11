COVID-19: One More Norwalk Public School Goes Remote; Here's Brand-New Rundown

Norwalk Public Schools has added another school to its list of those that have moved to full remote learning due to COVID-19.

School officials were notified late Thursday, Dec. 10, of new confirmed COVID cases at West Rocks Middle School, said Brenda Wilcox Williams, chief communications officer for Norwalk Public Schools.

As a result, West Rocks will be on full remote learning on Friday, Dec. 11, to allow time for contact tracing to take place.

Students should log on at their usual start time. Families will be updated over the weekend about a return to in-person learning after more information is available, Williams said.

West Rocks makes 15 schools in the district on full remote learning including:

Brien McMahon High School/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14

Center for Global Studies/ will reopen Monday, Dec. 14

Norwalk High School/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14

P-TECH Norwalk/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14

Ponus Ridge Middle School/will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Roton Middle Schoo/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14

Cranbury Elementary/will reopen Monday, Dec. 21

Fox Run Elementary/will reopen Monday, Dec. 21

Jefferson Elementary at Ponus/will reopen Monday, Dec. 21

Silvermine Dual Language/will reopen, Monday, Jan. 24

Silvermine at Jefferson Annex/will reopen Monday, Jan. 24

Wolfpit Elementary/will reopen Monday, Jan. 24

Norwalk Next Step/will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 16.

For questions, contact your individual school or check the school website.

