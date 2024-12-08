Fair 53°

Santa’s Holiday Drop Becomes 'Claus' For Concern When St. Nick Needed Rescue In Norwalk

It was a ho-ho-hold-on-tight moment for Santa Claus when he got stuck some 60 feet on the side of a building in Fairfield County during a Christmas celebration event, leading to a high-flying rescue. This is why Santa sticks with the reindeer.

A performer dressed as Santa clings to the inside of a sixth-story window as firefighters pull him inside after his costume got stuck in his rigging as he rappelled down a building Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the Norwalk Holiday Extravaganza. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Norwalk Holiday Extravaganza organizers spotlight Santa as he rappels down a building on Saturday, Dec. 7. Unfortunately, his suit got stuck in his rigging and he needed rescue 60 feet in the air.

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Josh Lanier
The Norwalk Holiday Extravaganza turned into an unexpected spectacle Saturday evening, Dec. 7, when a performer dressed as Santa Claus found himself stranded on the side of a building at 50 Washington Street, the Norwalk Fire Department said. 

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. as Santa rappelled down the 13-story building. According to fire officials, part of his costume became tangled in the rigging, leaving him dangling in midair with no way to continue or retreat.

Norwalk’s Local 830 Fire Department quickly responded with a technical rescue team. 

Firefighters reached the performer from a sixth-floor window, where they attached a safety line to secure him. After carefully anchoring the line inside the building, crews removed a window and safely pulled the stranded Santa to safety.

“No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians,” officials confirmed.

