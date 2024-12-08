Santa’s Holiday Drop Becomes 'Claus' For Concern When St. Nick Needed Rescue In Norwalk

The Norwalk Holiday Extravaganza turned into an unexpected spectacle Saturday evening, Dec. 7, when a performer dressed as Santa Claus found himself stranded on the side of a building at 50 Washington Street, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. as Santa rappelled down the 13-story building. According to fire officials, part of his costume became tangled in the rigging, leaving him dangling in midair with no way to continue or retreat.

Norwalk’s Local 830 Fire Department quickly responded with a technical rescue team.

Firefighters reached the performer from a sixth-floor window, where they attached a safety line to secure him. After carefully anchoring the line inside the building, crews removed a window and safely pulled the stranded Santa to safety.

“No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians,” officials confirmed.

