Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT College Sends 20 Students Home Following Halloween Party
Police & Fire

Norwalk Man Driving At Very Low Rate Of Speed, Without License Charged With DUI, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Nazario Vasquez, 43, of Norwalk
Nazario Vasquez, 43, of Norwalk Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man was charged with a DUI after an officer allegedly spotted him driving under 10 miles per hour at night with his taillights out. 

According to Darien Police, 43-year-old Nazario Vasquez, of Norwalk, was pulled over at approximately 12:15 a.m. as he was exiting off Interstate 95 on Sunday, Oct. 25. 

Vasquez reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening, and was driving without a license. 

When he exited his vehicle, Vasquez was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol, police said. 

He was unable to perform standard field sobriety testing, police said, and his blood alcohol content was reportedly .1560 percent at 1:26 p.m. 

Vasquez was released on a $500 bond after he was charged with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license. he also accrued traffic tickets for driving too slowly and without his tail lamps illuminated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.