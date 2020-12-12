Man Tries To Withdraw $25K That Didn't Belong To Him From Chase Bank In Fairfield, Police Say

A man was arrested in Fairfield County after allegedly withdrawing more than $25,000 from a bank account that did not belong to him.

Igor Injomar Corporan, 24, of the Bronx, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 10, when Chase Bank contacted Fairfield Police at 2:42 p.m. to report a man in their branch making several suspicious withdrawals from an account, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

An investigation revealed that Corporan attempted to make four withdrawals on the same day from a Chase Bank account that did not belong to him, Granata said.

A $9,500.00 withdrawal was made by Corporan at the Bridgeport Chase Bank on Thursday. He then went to the Fairfield Chase Branch and withdrew $8,500.00, followed by an attempted withdrawal of $5,500.00, 45 minutes later at that same Fairfield Branch, he added.

Bank employees recognized the potential fraud and stalled that transaction while waiting for police. Officers arrived at the bank while Corporan was still inside.

There was a fourth withdrawal attempt that occurred between the Bridgeport and Fairfield withdrawals that police are still gathering information on, Granata said.

The investigation revealed Corporan’s name was added to the victim’s Chase Bank account on Thursday by a woman posing as the account holder.

The woman presented a Pennsylvania Identification bearing the same name as the account holder and added Corporan as an authorized account user, Granata said.

When the bank grew suspicious of Corporan’s transactions, they contacted the account holder (a Michigan resident) who confirmed Corporan was not an authorized user and the account holder did not know Corporan.

Corporan charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Four counts of forgery

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

