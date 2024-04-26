The incident occurred in Fairfield County on Sunday, March 17, around 8:30 a.m.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the department received information from the New York City Police Department that a woman was being held at gunpoint in a Norwalk home.

Norwalk patrol officers responded to the scene, established a perimeter, and began to contact residents. Officers quickly determined the call to be a hoax, Podgorski said.

Podgorski said the Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and determined that the caller, Philly resident Maurice Smith, age 39, the victim's ex-boyfriend, initiated a "swatting" prank.

As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was granted for Smith, who turned himself in to Norwalk Police Headquarters on Thursday, April 25.

"Swatting is a dangerous act that involves someone making a false report to emergency services to initiate a serious law enforcement response." Podgorski said.

Smith was charged with:

False incident report

Risk of injury to a child

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3111.

