The incident occurred in Fairfield County on Sunday, March 17, around 8:30 a.m.
According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the department received information from the New York City Police Department that a woman was being held at gunpoint in a Norwalk home.
Norwalk patrol officers responded to the scene, established a perimeter, and began to contact residents. Officers quickly determined the call to be a hoax, Podgorski said.
Podgorski said the Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and determined that the caller, Philly resident Maurice Smith, age 39, the victim's ex-boyfriend, initiated a "swatting" prank.
As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was granted for Smith, who turned himself in to Norwalk Police Headquarters on Thursday, April 25.
"Swatting is a dangerous act that involves someone making a false report to emergency services to initiate a serious law enforcement response." Podgorski said.
Smith was charged with:
- False incident report
- Risk of injury to a child
- Breach of peace
He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3111.
