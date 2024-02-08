Person Found Dead In Car Floating In Norwalk River

The incident took place in Norwalk around 12:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, in the area of Moody's Lane.

Police responded after the department received multiple 911 calls of a vehicle submerged in the Norwalk River, said Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police.

Norwalk Police, fire, and EMS found the vehicle, Podgorski added. Fire department rescue divers assisted in the recovery of a person from the vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, Podgorski said.

The individual's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives said the investigation is active at this time and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Richard Ribisi at 203-854-3039 or email Rribiski@norwalkct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

