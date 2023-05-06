Norwalk Resident Wins $171K In CT State Lottery

One of the lucky tickets, a prize-winning Fast Play $5 Lightning Fast Cash Progressive ticket worth $171,981, was purchased in Fairfield County on Monday, May 1 by Norwalk resident Rupal S., according to Connecticut Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at Warehouse Wine and Spirits located in Norwalk at 390 Westport Ave.

A second lucky lottery player also won big on Monday, as a CASH5 ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in Hartford County by an unnamed winner in South Windsor.

This ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop located at 1739 Ellington Rd.

As for the third lottery winner, a lucky Jewels Galore ticket worth $50,000 was bought in Danbury on Saturday, April 28 by Danbury resident Leandro L.

This ticket was bought at a Citgo gas station located at 90 West St., lottery officials reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.