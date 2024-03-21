29-Year-Old Accused Of Ordering Pizza, Then Robbing Delivery Man In Norwalk

Harlie Thompson, of Norwalk, was arrested on Wednesday, March 20 for the Saturday, Feb. 24, crime.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, Thompson made a phone order to a local restaurant for food delivery to an address on Meadow Street.

When the delivery driver went to that location, he was approached by Thompson who acted as if he was concealing a firearm and pressed it against the driver, Thompson then proceeded to rifle through the driver’s pockets taking his belongings.

Through investigative measures, the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau determined the suspect to be Thompson and secured a warrant for his arrest.

He was charged with robbery in first-degree and held on a $20,000 bond.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 5.

