Norwalk Deputy Fire Marshal Dies At Age 47

Norwalk Deputy Fire Marshal Luca Feola was 47.

He died on Thursday, Nov. 2, said Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

Feola served in the Norwalk Fire Department for nearly 20 years. He started as a firefighter in 2004 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2011.

Feola grew up in Norwalk and was well-loved by the Norwalk Fire Department and the larger community, Rilling said.

He was also a loving husband and father and served in the US Marine Corps before beginning his career as a firefighter.

Feola was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.

"The City of Norwalk is deeply saddened by the passing of Deputy Fire Marshal Luca Feola, a dedicated member of the Norwalk Fire Department, where he served for nearly 20 years, said Rilling.

"Luca grew up in Norwalk and had a passion for taking care of our community. He put his heart and soul into looking after our residents and spent much time in our schools doing fire prevention work. I'm sending my deepest condolences to his family during this challenging time."

Norwalk Fire Chief Gino Gatto said Feola was " an extremely dedicated Fire Marshal."

"His passing is a great loss for the Norwalk Fire Department. I know that his absence will be greatly felt across the department, where all loved him, and that he will be missed by so many in our community due to the strong friendships he formed over his years of service," Gatto added.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca, daughters Isabella and Gianna, his brother Alex Feola, and brother Marco Feola with wife Liz, and nephews Vincenzo and Amedeo "Lee."

His sister Laura Solheim with husband Sean and nephew Sean Jr. and niece Gelsomina. His brother-in-law Jonathan Block with his wife Erika and niece Olivia.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk.

A Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave/, Norwalk.

Burial with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

