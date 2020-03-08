Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: First Connecticut Resident To Test Positive For Coronavirus Is From Fairfield County
News

Norwalk Man Charged For Crash Injuring Three

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Fairfield County man turned himself into police custody in Norwalk this week for his role in an alleged drunken driving crash that sent three to the hospital.

Norwalk resident Luis Uribe-Cardenas, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday, March 4, where he was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license for a New Year’s Day crash.

It is alleged that at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, Uribe-Cardenas was driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he sideswiped a car and careened into oncoming traffic, triggering a head-on collision.

Police said that the impact of the crash partially ejected Uribe-Cardenas from the car, and officers found him face down on the ground upon arrival to the crash scene.

Uribe-Cardenas and two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Further investigation into the crash found that Uribe-Cardenas allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .21 percent, nearly triple the legal limit.

Following his arraignment, Uribe-Cardenas is currently being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, March 20 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.