Norwalk Man Charged For Crash Injuring Three

A Fairfield County man turned himself into police custody in Norwalk this week for his role in an alleged drunken driving crash that sent three to the hospital.

Norwalk resident Luis Uribe-Cardenas, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday, March 4, where he was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license for a New Year’s Day crash.

It is alleged that at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, Uribe-Cardenas was driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he sideswiped a car and careened into oncoming traffic, triggering a head-on collision.

Police said that the impact of the crash partially ejected Uribe-Cardenas from the car, and officers found him face down on the ground upon arrival to the crash scene.

Uribe-Cardenas and two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Further investigation into the crash found that Uribe-Cardenas allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .21 percent, nearly triple the legal limit.

Following his arraignment, Uribe-Cardenas is currently being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, March 20 to respond to the charges.

