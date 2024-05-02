Tanker Fire Shuts Down I-95 Stretch In Both Directions In Norwalk

The closure during the height of the morning commute on Thursday, May 2 is in Norwalk near exits 14 and 15.

State Police said the shutdown began around daybreak after a crash ignited the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The roadway is expected to be closed for what state police say will be "an extended period of time" and through the morning rush hour.

"We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure," state police said just before 8 a.m. "Please seek alternate routes and plan for significant traffic delays."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.