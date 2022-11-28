ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others.

The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk, was a passenger in the car when it crashed.

When emergency services responded closing a section of Martin Luther King Dr., after discovering a large debris field and an occupant who had been ejected from the one-vehicle accident, Dinho said.

Medical treatment was immediately provided to all four adult occupants of the vehicle, and the ejected passenger, Valdovinos, was pronounced dead, he added.

The driver and the other two occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment and are expected to make full recoveries, police said,

An advanced crash investigation was immediately initiated to include a reconstruction team. Martin Luther King Drive remained closed for an extended period of time while a "meticulous" scene investigation was conducted, Dinho said.

Dinho said preliminary findings revealed excessive speed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and any person with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Wasilewski at (203)854-3035 and at cwasilewski@norwalkct.org.

