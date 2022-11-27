1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County.

The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street.

Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found four people injured, said Lt. Terry Blake, of the Norwalk Police.

Three people were transported to Norwalk Hospital and one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, Blake said.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive remains closed between Lowe Street and Knapp Street, Blake added.

Anyone that witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact investigators at 203-854-3111.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

