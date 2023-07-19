Man Who Allegedly Robbed Norwalk Gas Station With Knife Charged

Sean Hassan Jarrett, age 29, of Norwalk, was a short time after the 8:30 p.m. robbery of the gas station on Connecticut Avenue on Tuesday, July 18 in Norwalk.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police, officers were able to investigate the robbery and nab Jarrett within 30 minutes of the crime.

Police said Jarrette entered the store displaying a knife and demanded cigarettes and a lighter and then left.

Investigating officers discovered there were unlocked doors in a nearby commercial building and a check found Jarrett inside, Gulino said.

Witnesses to the robbery confirmed that Jarrett was the individual seen in the gas station, she added.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Jarrett was arrested and charged with:

Robbery

Criminal trespass

Larceny

Threatening

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

