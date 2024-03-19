'Gourmet-Like Food In Stylish Old Dining Room': New Norwalk Eatery Quickly Gaining Notice

Located in Norwalk, the 1920 Bar & Bistro at 2 Wilton Ave., in the "Old Norwalk" section of the city, is named after the year the building was built, originally as the first electric generation plant in the city.

According to the restaurant, it became a hat factory years later and then home to several restaurants.

The restaurant serves traditional cocktails and craft beer in a cozy bar with seating for dinners if wanted, and a menu that the restaurant says offers a "diverse and seasonal menu inspired by contemporary American cuisine."

The kitchen, which is run by Chef Lazaro Alvarado, offers such selections including everything from a wedge Ceasar salad, seafood, pork, steaks, and plenty of pasta dishes to Alvarados' famed lamb osso buco, the restaurant said.

One Yelper, Mark V. from Cincinnati, Ohio, put it this way: "Had dinner tonight ... what a stellar place from the awesome atmosphere, to the great food, through phenomenal service. Food is gourmet-like but in a stylish old-style dining room. Parking across the street, easy access, friendly staff."

And Jim C., of Darien, had this to say: "What a find! This beautiful white-tablecloth restaurant in a historic building is both intimate and unpretentious. The limited menu of meat/seafood and pasta is easily adjusted by the Chef to meet dietary requirements... and yes, it's vegan-friendly."

Jim C. added the dishes were "delicious" and the service was attentive but unobtrusive.

The prices are reasonable and in line with other restaurants in the area, others said.

Other online reviewers commented on the 1920 Bar & Bistro as being "the place" for a dinner in history in a sophisticated, yet approachable setting that is comfortable and welcoming.

The restaurant is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For reservations, call 917-999-6076 or click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.