Carlos Gavilano Accused Of Crashing Into Norwalk Police Car

A Connecticut man is accused of drunkenly crashing into a police cruiser and sending the officer to the hospital Saturday night, Aug. 24, authorities said. 

Carlos Gavilano and the Norwalk police cruiser authorities said he crashed into on Saturday night, Aug. 24. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Litchfield County resident Carlos Gavilano, age 55, of New Milford, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, evading responsibility resulting in property damage, and failure to maintain lane, Norwalk Police said. 

Investigators said Gavilano crashed into a car around 11:45 p.m. on Main Street in Norwalk and sped away before he T-boned a police cruiser a few blocks away. A photo of the wrecked police SUV shows the driver's side door smashed in. 

Paramedics took the officer inside to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A judge ordered Gavilano held on a $25,000 bond. 

