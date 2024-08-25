Litchfield County resident Carlos Gavilano, age 55, of New Milford, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, evading responsibility resulting in property damage, and failure to maintain lane, Norwalk Police said.

Investigators said Gavilano crashed into a car around 11:45 p.m. on Main Street in Norwalk and sped away before he T-boned a police cruiser a few blocks away. A photo of the wrecked police SUV shows the driver's side door smashed in.

Paramedics took the officer inside to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A judge ordered Gavilano held on a $25,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.