Man Accused Of Shooting Victim At Norwalk Home

The incident took place in Norwalk in January at an East Norwalk home.
According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and transported to Norwalk Hospital.
Evarts said detectives were able to identify Raymond Dewitt, age 25, of New Haven, as the suspect. A search warrant for Dewitt’s home was secured and crucial evidence was obtained.
Dewitt was arrested by the US Marshals Service and Norwalk officers on Thursday, March 14, and charged with:
- Assault
- Criminal use of a weapon
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
The victim is recovering.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.