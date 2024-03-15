Mostly Cloudy 47°

Man Accused Of Shooting Victim At Norwalk Home

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a home in Fairfield County.

Raymond Dewitt

Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
The incident took place in Norwalk in January at an East Norwalk home.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Evarts said detectives were able to identify Raymond Dewitt, age 25, of New Haven, as the suspect. A search warrant for Dewitt’s home was secured and crucial evidence was obtained. 

Dewitt was arrested by the US Marshals Service and Norwalk officers on Thursday, March 14, and charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit

 He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The victim is recovering.

