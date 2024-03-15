Man Accused Of Shooting Victim At Norwalk Home

The incident took place in Norwalk in January at an East Norwalk home.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Evarts said detectives were able to identify Raymond Dewitt, age 25, of New Haven, as the suspect. A search warrant for Dewitt’s home was secured and crucial evidence was obtained.

Dewitt was arrested by the US Marshals Service and Norwalk officers on Thursday, March 14, and charged with:

Assault

Criminal use of a weapon

Carrying a pistol without a permit

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The victim is recovering.

