Duo Nabbed In Norwalk Vape Shop Bust

The two employees, Nusrat Shaika, age 20, of the Bronx, and MD Shohidul Joy, age 19, of Queens, were arrested on Thursday, April 11, during the execution of a search warrant at Smoke House 1 Vape Shop in Norwalk.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, officers from the Norwalk Police, and the state Department of Consumer Protection Smoke House, the warrant was served as part of an investigation into non-licensed smoke and vape shops.

During the search, more than seven pounds of marijuana and several hundred products containing THX above the legal limit, along with $1,200 in cash, Evarts said.

Shaika was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell 1kg or more cannabis, Possession of cannabis greater than 1 kilo,

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Conspiracy to commit possession w/intent to sell 1kg or more cannabis,

Conspiracy to commit possession greater than 1kg of Cannabis,

Conspiracy to commit the use of drug paraphernalia

She was held on a $50,000 bond.

Joy was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell 1kg or more cannabis, Possession of cannabis greater than 1 kilo,

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Conspiracy to commit possession w/intent to sell 1kg or more cannabis,

Conspiracy to commit possession greater than 1kg of cannabis,

Conspiracy to commit the use of drug paraphernalia

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 26, in Stamford.

