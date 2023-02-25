Norwalk Italian Restaurant Is 'Heaven,' Visitors Say: Owner's 3rd Location In Fairfield County

A new restaurant aiming to bring Italian culture and experiences to Norwalk is already enjoying rave reviews from customers who have found themselves drooling over its food.

Massimo Italian Corner, located at a space formerly occupied by Five Guys in Norwalk at 420 Westport Ave., opened in December 2022 and is the third Italian restaurant in Fairfield County owned by namesake Massimo Colandrea.

Colandrea, who also opened Bridgeport's Massimo Pizzeria Ristorante in 1986 and Trumbull's Italian Corner Deli in 2017, expanded to Norwalk in order to begin a "modern Italian cafe" that creates a "Piazza Experience," similar to town squares in Italy where people converse and unite.

As part of its mission to recreate this experience, the eatery serves pizza, grinders, salads, and pastries in addition to also hosting an Italian market and an espresso bar.

Popular menu items include the grilled chicken caprese and meatball parmigiana grinders, Nonno's Sicilian pizza, and the Margherita pizza.

The eatery also serves coffee and espresso drinks such as Nutella espresso, caramel iced lattes, and caffè mocha with chocolate.

Several customers expressed their satisfaction with the eatery's food and drink options on Yelp.

"This place is heaven!" wrote Rachel S. of Norwalk, adding, "The staff is so friendly and you get the feeling that they enjoy working there the second you walk in. It's also decorated very well and clean."

She also complimented the restaurant's pizza, writing, "If you love a sweet sauce, this pizza is for you! I drooled over it."

James H. of Norwalk also raved about the eatery, writing, "The food is excellent, very fresh ingredients and catered towards take out or a quick bite. Prices are reasonable too and I argue is the best sandwich/grinder spot in this area of Westport avenue."

Other customers noted that the restaurant also functions well as a coffee shop-type place, with Mark R. of Norwalk writing, " Looks to be a good place to stop for a coffee and a snack."

Ultimately, Colandrea is hoping that the eatery will serve as both a community hub and a center for Italian culture.

"While you are in one of our locations you will feel Italian. Hence our slogan, 'Be Italian,'" the restaurant's website reads.

