Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: 88 New Cases Reported At Sacred Heart University
Police & Fire

Woman Faces Reckless Endangerment Charge In New Canaan

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Goulnara Mansourov
Goulnara Mansourov Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A 47-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for reckless endangerment and other charges following a domestic incident.

Goulnara Mansourov, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 5, after police responded to a home on Millport Avenue for a domestic dispute, said New Canaan Police Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

According to Ferraro, an investigation into the incident resulted in Mansourov being charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment
  • Conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct
  • Threatening 

She was released on a $2,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Canaan Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.