Woman Faces Reckless Endangerment Charge In New Canaan

A 47-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for reckless endangerment and other charges following a domestic incident.

Goulnara Mansourov, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 5, after police responded to a home on Millport Avenue for a domestic dispute, said New Canaan Police Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

According to Ferraro, an investigation into the incident resulted in Mansourov being charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct

Threatening

She was released on a $2,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.