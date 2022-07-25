String Of Thefts From Vehicles Reported At Parks In New Canaan

Police are searching for suspects after five vehicles had items stolen at two parks in Fairfield County.

The incidents took place in New Canaan beginning around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 at Irwin and Waveny parks.

According to New Canaan Police, the chain of incidents began when a Subaru Forester was reported forcibly entered around 12:30 p.m. at Irwin Park.

Officers met with the New Canaan resident who that after walking for 30 minutes she returned to the car and found a window smashed out and a medical bag with medical equipment and supplies missing, said Chief Leon Krolikowski, of the New Canaan Police.

About a half-hour later officers responded to Waveny Park where the owners of a Subaru IMprez reported their vehicle had been entered through a smashed window and a purse was stolen, the chief said.

Minutes later, another New Canaan resident's Jeep Cherokee was reported broken into at the park with the owner's purse stolen, Krolikowski said.

Two additional break-ins were reported at 2 and 2:20 p.m. with a Honda Pilot being forcibly entered and again, a purse stolen. Minutes later a Honda CRV had been forcibly entered by breaking the front left window. The owner’s purse was stolen from the vehicle. The purse contained air pods and a vaccination card, police said.

"Our investigative section is analyzing video gathered in the area of these crimes and they are attempting to identify suspects," Krolikowski said.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should contact Sgt. Michael O’Sullivan at 203-594-3519.

"Thus far in 2022, we have investigated 22 larcenies from vehicles, the chief added. "In the same time period in 2021, we investigated 26 larcenies from vehicles."

New Canaan Police can be reached at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.