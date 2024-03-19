Beloved New Canaan K9 Retires After Nearly 10 Years Of Service

K9 Apollo, who worked for the New Canaan Police Department, retired on Monday, March 18, according to the human officers he worked with.

Originally hired in 2015, K9 Apollo was assigned to K9 Officer Sebastian Obando.

Throughout the nine-and-a-half years that K9 Apollo worked with the department, he protected not only the citizens of New Canaan, the department said, but also those of neighboring agencies.

During his last full year of service, K9 Apollo was deployed countless times. During one of these missions, he helped officers locate a person who, during a mental episode, jumped out the second-floor window of their home. K9 Apollo helped emergency services find the person near a stream.

More recently, the department said, K9 Apollo found a possible suspect who was hiding in an empty house in a neighboring town, leading to that suspect’s arrest.

The department did not share K9 Apollo’s retirement plans — though it’s sure to include many tennis balls and head scratches.

A new K9 officer will be announced in the coming weeks.

