Drunk Driver Nabbed In New Canaan Driving Fast, Swerving, Police Say

Dylan Herbert, age 32, of Wilton, was charged around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, in New Canaan during a selective enforcement in the area of Old Stamford Road and Jelliff Mill Road.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, Herbert was spotted by officers traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Stamford Road and swerving in the roadway.

While speaking with Herbert, the officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, and a series of field sobriety tests were completed, DeFelice said.

Herbert was transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

He was released on a $300 bond.

