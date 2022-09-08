Contact Us
Breaking News: Fairfield County Resident Wins $250,000 In State Lottery
Severed Deer Head Found In Driveway Of Home Of New Canaan Town Official

Kathy Reakes
New Canaan Police are investigating after a severed deer's head was found in the driveway of a town official.
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after a severed deer head was left in a town official’s driveway.

New Canaan Police confirmed that the head was found just before 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, but have released few other details, including the town official's identity. 

“At this time, we are investigating this incident,” New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said. “No further information will be released at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

