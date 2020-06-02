New Canaan Woman Under Influence Crashes Into Utility Pole In Wilton, Police Say

A woman had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when she crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield County, police said.

Officers from the Wilton Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of Deforest Road shortly before midnight on Tuesday, May 26, where there was a report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to police, upon arrival at the crash scene, officers found a 2012 blue Subaru Outback, which had crashed into a utility pole in the area.

While speaking with the driver, New Canaan resident Katherine Crosby Marschalk, officers said she showed signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested.

Marschalk, 38, was transported to police headquarters, she submitted to two breathalyzers, which determined she had a blood alcohol content of .18 and .17, both more than double the legal limit.

Following her arrest, Marschalk was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for failure to drive in her proper lane. Marschalk was released on a $260 bond and scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, July 21 to respond to the charge.

