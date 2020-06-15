Drunk Danbury Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole In New Canaan, Police Say

A 38-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI after crashing into a utility pole and then fleeing the scene, police said.

Edgar Javier Tenesaca, of Danbury, was arrested around 7:51 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, in Fairfield County after police responded to a report of the crash, said Lt. Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police.

According to Ferraro, when police arrived on the scene at Weeburn Road and Comstock Hill Road, the found a utility pole had been hit, but the vehicle had fled.

Officers located the vehicle with Tenesaca inside just over the town line in Norwalk, he said.

Police said when speaking with Tenesaca they allegedly detected signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests which he did not perform to standard.

Tenesaca, who refused to provide a blood-alcohol test, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive right, and evading responsibility with property damage.

He was released after posting a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 23.

