Man Found Burning In New Canaan Park Has Not Been Identified, Police Say

A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office.

The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

Members of the New Canaan PD were dispatched to the area of Lapham Road near the town mulch pile on a report of a possible fire in the woods, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a human body fully engulfed in flames in the supine position, Ferraro said.

On Friday, Aug. 19, Ferraro said the man has not been yet identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said at the time of the incident they did not suspect any foul play and preliminary evidence "does support that this incident is most likely a suicide."

The investigation is ongoing.

