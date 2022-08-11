Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan

A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park.

The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

Preliminary evidence "does support that this incident is most likely a suicide," New Canaan Police said.

Members of the New Canaan PD were dispatched to the area of Lapham Road near the town mulch pile on a report of a possible fire in the woods, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

The report of a fire in the woods was called in by a passerby who indicated that a fire was observed off the road and in the woods, he said.

Responding patrol officers did observe a fire in the woods and as they entered the woods and got closer to the fire, a human body was observed fully engulfed in flames in the supine position, Ferraro said.

Members of the New Canaan Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire and the New Canaan Fire Marshalls office was on the scene as well, he added.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the New Canaan Police Investigative Section with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"It appears that this incident is isolated and is not at all connected to the Jennifer Dulos case," Ferraro said, referring to the mother of five who went missing in New Canaan in May of 2019.

Pending positive identification of the man, and notification to his family no further information was released.

