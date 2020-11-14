COVID-19: New Canaan High School Students Will Switch To Hybrid Model 'Until Further Notice'

New Canaan High School will be switching to a hybrid learning mode until further notice due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Superintendent of Schools Bryan D. Luizzi made the announcement in an email on Friday night, Nov. 13.

The shift to hybrid modality starts Monday, Nov.16, for students in grades 9 through 12.

The hybrid mode "is identical to the structure we used to start the school year, with students in X cohort attending in-person Mondays and Tuesdays, students in Y cohort attending in-person Thursdays and Fridays, and alternating on Wednesdays," Luizzi said.

The change only applies to students in grades 9-12. Grades PK through 8 will remain fully in-person at this time.

"The Department of Public Health (DPH) metrics, our local metrics, and other factors continue to guide our considerations when making decisions about our schools," Luizzi stated. "Yesterday the DPH published updated metrics through its CT School Learning Model Indicators portal, and those metrics show further increase in the levels of community spread of COVID-19.

"These trends have, unfortunately, put New Canaan into “Red Alert” status (15+/100,000) on the CT COVID-19 Municipal Level Alert, and the schools into “Orange Alert” status (10-24/100,000) on Addendum 4, Updated Guidance for Decision-Making Regarding the Use of In-Person, Hybrid (Blended), or Remote Learning Models in Connecticut Schools during COVID-19.

"These scales are different thanks to the excellent adherence to mitigation strategies in our schools, which has significantly reduced the likelihood of community spread in our classrooms.

"By returning the high school to the hybrid model, we are strengthening the mitigation strategies and working to slow the spread of the virus. We will continue to monitor the levels of community spread, and if further changes are warranted they will be communicated immediately."

