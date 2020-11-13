COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of CT Red Alert Areas, What It Means

More than 80 percent of Connecticut communities have been classified under COVID-19 “Red Alert” status as the state and country contend with a surge in new cases of the virus.

Alarm bells are ringing for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who said that the number of cities and towns statewide to reach the “Red Alert” level, the highest of the state’s four COVID-19 alert levels, has hit 100, up from 60 a week ago.

Communities are designated as “red” when they see more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

Other areas have received “orange” (10 to 14 new cases per 100,000 residents per day) and “yellow” (five to nine cases per 100,000 residents) alert designations.

While in the red, residents have been advised to limit trips outside the house, and public events and gatherings should be canceled. Indoor and outdoor activities are also subject to postponement.

Some non-essential businesses may also be temporarily shut down as a precaution, and mandatory testing of residents, staff, and visitors at nursing homes will be restricted.

Connecticut towns and cities at the "Red Alert" level are:

Ansonia;

Beacon Falls;

Berlin;

Bethel;

Bethlehem;

Bloomfield;

Bozrah;

Branford;

Bridgeport;

Bristol;

Brookfield;

Brooklyn;

Chaplin;

Cheshire;

Clinton;

Cromwell;

Danbury;

Deep River;

Derby;

Durham;

East Granby;

East Hampton;

East Hartford;

East Haven;

East Windsor;

Easton;

Essex;

Fairfield;

Franklin;

Goshen;

Greenwich;

Griswold;

Groton;

Hamden;

Hampton;

Hartford;

Killingly;

Killingworth;

Ledyard;

Manchester;

Meriden;

Middlebury;

Middlefield;

Middletown;

Milford;

Monroe;

Naugatuck;

New Britain;

New Canaan;

New Fairfield;

New Haven;

New London;

New Milford;

Newington;

Newtown;

North Branford;

North Haven;

North Stonington;

Norwalk;

Norwich;

Orange;

Oxford;

Plainfield;

Plainville;

Plymouth;

Portland;

Preston;

Prospect;

Redding;

Rocky Hill;

Seymour;

Shelton;

Sherman;

Southbury;

Southington;

Sprague;

Stamford;

Stratford;

Thomaston;

Tolland;

Torrington;

Trumbull;

Wallingford;

Washington;

Waterbury;

Waterford;

Watertown;

West Hartford;

West Haven;

Westbrook;

Weston;

Westport;

Wethersfield;

Willington;

Wilton;

Windham;

Windsor;

Windsor Locks;

Wolcott;

Woodbury.

The towns of Ellington, Montville, North Canaan, Putnam, and Woodbridge were in the red zone last week and have been downgraded to a lower alert level this week, according to Lamont.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 12, Lamont said that there were 24,001 new tests administered in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,158 confirmed probable cases.

The infection rate has climbed to 4.82 percent statewide as the number of new cases continues to mount.

Thirty-three more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 617 statewide - up from 496 earlier in the week - and there were 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

