New Canaan Man Charged With Hitting Brick Wall, Utility Pole

Walter Herbert Brown, age 20, of New Canaan was arrested on Saturday, June 24 following the crash on White Oak Shade Road in New Canaan.

According to New Canaan Police Lt. Marc J. DeFelice, officers responded to the area for a report of a crash and found Brown had struck a rock wall and utility pole causing minor damage.

He was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on a promise to appear ticket. Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 7.

