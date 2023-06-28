Overcast 72°

New Canaan Man Charged With Hitting Brick Wall, Utility Pole

A Fairfield County man was charged with failure to drive right and evading responsibility after crashing into a rock wall and utility pole.

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Walter Herbert Brown, age 20, of New Canaan was arrested on Saturday, June 24 following the crash on White Oak Shade Road in New Canaan.

According to New Canaan Police Lt. Marc J. DeFelice, officers responded to the area for a report of a crash and found Brown had struck a rock wall and utility pole causing minor damage.

He was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on a promise to appear ticket.  Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 7.

