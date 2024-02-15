New Canaan Man Charged With Cruelty To Animals

Jack Hawkins, age 47, of New Canaan, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police, Hawkins was stopped for an active warrant in association with an animal call in January.

Hawkins was placed under arrest and transported back to New Canaan Police Headquarters and charged with animal cruelty.

Police did not reveal what kind of animal cruelty.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.