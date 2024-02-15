Fair 31°

New Canaan Man Charged With Cruelty To Animals

A Fairfield County man was charged with alleged animal cruelty after he was stopped by police on a warrant.

Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Jack Hawkins, age 47, of New Canaan, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police, Hawkins was stopped for an active warrant in association with an animal call in January.

Hawkins was placed under arrest and transported back to New Canaan Police Headquarters and charged with animal cruelty.

Police did not reveal what kind of animal cruelty. 

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

