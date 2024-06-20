Florida Man Nabbed In New Canaan For Drunk Driving, Police Say

The Fairfield County incident happened on Tuesday, June 18 in the town of New Canaan.

Just after midnight, 40-year-old Carlos Manuel Fernandez was driving north on White Oak Shade Road when he reportedly accelerated through a stop sign near the intersection at Gerdes Road.

When New Canaan Police pulled him over, officers noticed that the Palm Coast, Florida man had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Fernandez was also reportedly slurring his speech and showing other signs of impairment. Officers say he refused to provide a breath sample.

He was placed under arrest after a field sobriety test and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to obey a stop sign.

Fernandez was released on bond and is due in court on Monday, July 1.

