New Canaan Daily Voice

Have Fun In February For A Great Cause: Sign Up For Winter Trivia Night With 4-CT

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Content Partner: 4-CT
4-CT's Winter Trivia Night is a chance to show your smarts while helping a great cause.
It’s back! Connecticut nonprofit 4-CT is pairing up with the Big Quiz Thing — creators of trivia entertainment for corporate and private events nationwide — for Winter Trivia Night on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This is 4-CT’s third trivia night and promises to be the best yet with new prizes, special guests and more fun that you’d think possible packed into a Zoom trivia contest.

4-CT's Winter Trivia Night will feature questions from all types of categories.

So far, 4-CT has raised over $20 million to help those most impacted by COVID19 in Connecticut. Proceeds from Winter Trivia Night will go toward the organization’s 4-CT Card program (see “4-CT Card Has Most Impact In Helping CT Residents During The Pandemic”), which puts prepaid debit cards, distributed through and supported by a network of trusted partners, directly into the hands of those who need them most.

Think you have what it takes to win? Sign up now!

Register your team of up to four players at 4-CT’s Winter Trivia Night Contest. It’s $160 per general team, or $80 for teams of students and young professionals.

We’ll see you there!

Daily Voice publishes this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, 4-CT

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

