Have Fun In February For A Great Cause: Sign Up For Winter Trivia Night With 4-CT

It’s back! Connecticut nonprofit 4-CT is pairing up with the Big Quiz Thing — creators of trivia entertainment for corporate and private events nationwide — for Winter Trivia Night on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This is 4-CT’s third trivia night and promises to be the best yet with new prizes, special guests and more fun that you’d think possible packed into a Zoom trivia contest.

So far, 4-CT has raised over $20 million to help those most impacted by COVID19 in Connecticut. Proceeds from Winter Trivia Night will go toward the organization’s 4-CT Card program (see “4-CT Card Has Most Impact In Helping CT Residents During The Pandemic”), which puts prepaid debit cards, distributed through and supported by a network of trusted partners, directly into the hands of those who need them most.

Register your team of up to four players at 4-CT’s Winter Trivia Night Contest. It’s $160 per general team, or $80 for teams of students and young professionals.

We’ll see you there!