Erratic Driving Report Leads To DUI Charge: Norwalk Woman Nabbed In New Canaan, Police Say

Carlyle Elise Bruemmer, age 31, of Norwalk, was arrested by New Canaan Police after being stopped around 630 p.m., on Friday, June 2 in the area of East Avenue and Main Street.

Officers located the vehicle and Bruemmer was identified as the operator, said Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police.

Officers detected the odor of alcohol from Bruemmer and she failed a series of standardized field sobriety tests, police said.

Bruemmer was arrested and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing and charged with DUI, DeFelice said.

She was released after posting a $250 bond.

