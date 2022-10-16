Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Old Lyme

A 52-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the New London County town of Old Lyme between Exits 70 and 71 near Whippoorwill Road at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Connecticut State Police

Police said a northbound 2019 Kia Stinger GT struck the rear of a 2003 Honda Accord EX that was stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Michael Sansur, of Darien, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, State Police reported.

A 21-year-old New Haven County man from Milford, who was a passenger in the Honda, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old Oxford man, suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked witnesses to call Trooper Matthew Weber at 860-399-2100.

