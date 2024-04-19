The incident occurred in New London County around 6:20 p.m., Thursday, April 18, on Norwich Avenue in Colchester.

Connecticut State Police said preliminary information indicates that investigators contacted an individual shortly after arriving at the home.

"A Colchester Police officer at the scene discharged their duty weapon at the individual, causing injury," state police said.

No one else in the surrounding area was injured.

EMS responded to the address, and the person was transported to a hospital for injuries. One officer was also transported for evaluation.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, state police said.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Office of the Inspector General, assisted by State Police detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

