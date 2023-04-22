New Update: ID Released For Person Killed In Fiery Crash On Gold Star Bridge In Groton

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday, April 21 when a 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound in New London County on the right lane, approaching the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, in the Town of Groton, Connecticut State Police said.

The Avalon sustained a tire failure, causing the tire to deflate.

Following the tire failure, the Toyota Avalon traveled from the right lane, across the left acceleration lane, and into the right acceleration lane for the Bridge Street entrance ramp.

The Toyota Avalon came to a stop within the right acceleration lane on the bridge.

A 2001 Kenworth T300 transporting home heating oil was traveling southbound within the right acceleration lane.

The Kenworth T300 continued southbound where its front end collided with the rear end of the stopped Toyota Avalon.

Following impact, the Kenworth T300 rolled over, where a post-collision fire broke out.

The fire engulfed the immediate area including both vehicles and portions of the Gold Star Bridge.

The operator of the Kenworth T300 sustained fatal injuries. He's now been identified as Wallace Joseph Fauquet III, age 42, of the town of Stonington in New London County.

The occupants of the Toyota Avalon sustained non-life-threatening injuries: the driver of the Avalon, a 57-year-old New London man, and a 35-year-old Groton woman.

The collision remains under investigation by State Police – Troop E, in conjunction with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad, and Traffic Services Unit – Truck Squad.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-camera footage of the collision is asked to contact State Police – Troop E at 860-848-6500.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.