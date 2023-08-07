Man Found Unresponsive In Water At State Park In East Lyme Dies

The incident took place in New London County around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme.

Officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the park of a man found in the water at the park, said Paul Copleman, a spokesman for DEEP.

Rocky Neck lifeguards performed CPR on-scene before the man was transported by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is pending. The man's identity was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

