DUI Crash: Woman Hits Boyfriend With Car In New London County, Police Say

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 37-year-old New London County resident Gabrielle Delvalle-Colon, of the town of Sprague, was arrested for her alleged actions for a crash that happened seven months prior.

According to Connecticut State Police, just after midnight on Saturday, February 18, police arrived at the scene of the Preston crash, which was on Route 6 near the intersection of Route 2 – where Delvalle-Colon was reportedly laying her head on the chest of the victim (who remains unidentified), next to a car that has collided into a tree.

Officers found both cocaine and marijuana at the scene and discovered that Delvalle-Colon’s blood alcohol content had been 0.08 at the time of the crash.

A seven-month-long investigation determined that Delvalle-Colon and her boyfriend, a 33-year-old Baltic man, had been out at a bar in Rhode Island with friends, but had left after getting in some type of argument.

During the drive, the woman’s boyfriend told police she became erratic, hitting and kicking the dashboard, and eventually threatening to jump out of the car.

He then reportedly pulled over and got out “to get away” from her, calling a friend to pick him up – but then he woke up in the hospital, where his mom told him that his girlfriend hit him with her car.

At first, Delvalle-Colon told officers that she had been arguing with the victim, who was her boyfriend at the time, to the point where she decided to jump out of the car.

She then said that he got out of the car to check on her, and she took the opportunity to hop in and drive home.

However, she quickly decided to turn around and pick him up, but lost control and accidentally hit him.

Over the following months, Delvalle-Colon gave the police multiple statements that would contradict the original story; sometimes, for example, she said that she jumped out of the car while it was moving, while other times would say the car had been stopped, she claimed she was angry at her boyfriend during the crash, and later said she wasn’t after admitting she drove “really fast” and “stupid” when angry.

She confirmed to officers that she had been under the influence of not only the alcohol, but the marijuana and cocaine as well.

A warrant for Delvalle-Colon’s arrest was approved on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and she turned herself in the next evening.

She is charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Assault; and

Assault with a motor vehicle.

She was due in the Norwich Superior Court for arraignment on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.