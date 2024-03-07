CT 27-Year-Old Accused Of Reckless Driving, Having Unsafe Tires After Ledyard Crash

New London County resident Kevin Dingman, age 27, of Griswold, turned himself in to the Ledyard Police Department on Tuesday, March 5 for the accident which took place in January.

According to the Ledyard Police Department, the crash involved a motorcycle and a Gales Ferry Fire Department SUV.

Ledyard police said the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m., when the SUV driven by fire chief Anthony Saccone, age 66, collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of Route 12 and Barry Drive.

The chief and another person were injured.

A preliminary investigation found Dingman, driving a motorcycle, attempted to pass Saccone on the left as the SUV was turning left.

The department said on an extensive investigation, Dingman was charged with:

Reckless Driving

Passing in a no-passing zone

Operating a vehicle with unsafe tires

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

