Erica Blake Steals $400 In Items From Milford Macy's: Police

A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of products from a Connecticut Macy's and hitting an employee who confronted her, police said.

The incident happened at Macy's in Milford at 1201 Boston Post Rd., police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in New Haven County on Monday, May 6 around 4:45 p.m., when a shoplifter was confronted by police at the Macy's in Milford at 1201 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1). 

According to Milford Police, an investigation determined that the alleged shoplifter, New Haven resident Erica Blake, had stolen $421 worth of merchandise from the store. 

Blake also allegedly hit and threatened an employee when he tried getting the merchandise back, police said.

After her arrest, Blake was charged with: 

  • Third-degree robbery;
  • Sixth-degree larceny;
  • Second-degree threatening.

Blake will appear in court on Tuesday, June 4. 

