Naugatuck Police Investigating 'Untimely' Death, Shooting

Police in Connecticut are investigating an "untimely" death after one person was found dead and another was found shot in a home.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Saturday, May 25, on Goldfinch Lane in Naugatuck.

According to the Naugatuck Police, officers responded to the home after receiving a report of gunshots.

Responding officers found one person dead and another with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Naugatuck Police has requested assistance from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, who processed the scene. 

The area is secure, and there is no danger to the public, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

