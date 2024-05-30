The incident occurred in New Haven County around 4 a.m., Thursday, May 30, on Roosevelt Drive in Oxford.

According to State Police, when troopers arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished by the fire department, at which point it was discovered that there were two dead people inside.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene.

The OCME has taken custody of the two bodies for post-mortem examinations. Due to the nature of this incident, the identities of the victims are pending further investigation,

This investigation is ongoing and has been assumed by Western District Major Crime Detectives.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have other information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Roberts at 203-267-2200. Reference case #2400210386.

