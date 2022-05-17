Two Suspects Busted For Trespassing, Illegal Handgun In Waterbury: Police

Two men who were trespassing on a New Haven County property are facing a host of charges after being busted by police on patrol with an illegally modified handgun, authorities announced.

In Waterbury, members of the police department’s Crime Prevention Unit were on patrol in the area of Washington Street and South Street due to recent complaints of quality of life concerns in the area.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, police said that the officers spotted a group of people who were “displaying suspicious behaviors” while congregating outside a Washington Street business that had “no trespassing” signs posted.

Investigators said that two of the men, Joseph Rivera, age 33, and Jose Vicente, age 35, both of Waterbury, were identified as suspects congregating near the business.

According to a spokesperson from the Waterbury Police Department, Rivera was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a magazine containing 12 rounds and an obliterated serial number.

Investigators noted that Rivera did not have a valid CT Pistol Permit and was a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

Rivera was charged with:

Simple trespassing;

Interfering with an officer;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Altering or removing identification marks;

Large-capacity magazine;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver.

Rivera posted a $250,000 bond pending his arraignment.

Vincente was charged with:

Breach of peace;

Criminal trespass;

Interfering with an officer.

Investigators noted that Vincente is currently on supervised parole for previous narcotics violations and he will be remanded to the CT Department of Corrections.

No return court dates have been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.