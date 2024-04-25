24-Year-Old Caught Going 120 MPH In Naugatuck: Police

Hartford County resident Jean Rivera, age 24, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24 in connection with an alleged reckless driving incident that happened in New Haven County earlier in the same day, Connecticut State Police announced.

According to state police, at around 9 a.m., a trooper saw a black BMW driving erratically at high speed on Route 8 in Naugatuck. The vehicle was closely following other cars, passing them on the right, and making several unsafe lane changes causing near-crashes, police said.

Authorities also said that at one point, the trooper clocked the BMW as going 120 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

As the BMW left Route 8 south at Exit 24, the trooper caught up with it and pulled it over on North Main Street in Beacon Falls. When the trooper then approached Rivera, who had been driving, he allegedly apologized and told the trooper "he does not normally speed," according to police.

Rivera was then arrested and charged with reckless driving as well as other traffic offenses. He was later released on a police-set $1,200 non-surety bond and will appear in Derby Superior Court on Monday, May 13.

