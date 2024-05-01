Man Charged With Wolcott Killing Now Nabbed For Sex Assault

The assault occurred in Tolland County in August 2023 in the parking lot of a Coventry commercial business.

According to Coventry Police, James Sadlowski, age 31, with no address known, was charged on Tuesday, April 30, after a lengthy investigation into the sexual assault.

Coventry Police said the victim had only met Sadlowski that evening. He was identified with the assistance of the Cromwell and Wolcott Police, along with confirmation through DNA.

Sadlowski, who is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections, was arrested, and charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault

Assault

Unlawful restraint

He was returned to the Department of Corrections.

Sadlowski was in custody in New Haven County and charged with the death of Alexandra Standish, age 36, of Wolcott, on Saturday, Feb. 10, in Wolcott, said Chief Edward Stephens of the Wolcott Police.

He was arrested on Thursday, April 11, and charged with:

Manslaughter,

Intentional cruelty to persons

Failure to renew vehicle registration

Illegal operation of a vehicle under suspension of an operator’s license

Driving without insurance

Evading responsibility that causes a death.

According to Stephens, on Feb. 10, around 3 a.m., Wolcott Police were contacted by the Bristol Police Department, who said they were called to Bristol Hospital for an untimely death.

Upon their arrival, it was learned that Standish was transported to the hospital by her boyfriend, Brandon Hamel, for serious internal and external injuries. She later died, the chief said.

Information was gained that Standish may have been run over by a vehicle while standing in her driveway on Central Ave., Stephens said.

An extensive investigation found that on Friday, Feb. 9, Standish, Hamel, and their close friend James Sadlowski were drinking at a local restaurant until 1 a.m. Hamel and Standish left together and traveled home to Central Avenue, with Sadlowski following in his pickup truck.

Once at the home, Sadlowski parked in the driveway and sat in his truck. Hamel parked their vehicle in the garage. Standish exited the vehicle and went to speak with Sadlowski in the driveway.

A few minutes later, Sadlowski leaves, backing out of the driveway, and runs over Standish, who was standing behind the truck at the time, Stephens said.

With Standish severely injured in the driveway, the two men waited a long time before offering her aid, which was captured on a Ring camera, Stephens said.

Sadlowski eventurally transported Standish to the hospital, where she died.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

