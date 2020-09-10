Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect In 1978 NYC Murder Arrested In Connecticut

Kristin Palpini
Leandro Teissonniere
Leandro Teissonniere Photo Credit: New Haven PD

The suspect in a 1978 New York City murder has just been arrested in Connecticut.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m., the Connecticut-based U.S. Marshals and New Haven Police arrested Leandro Teissonniere, 64, on Davenport Avenue in New Haven. He was arrested without incident, police said.

Teissonniere is a suspect in the Dec. 11, 1978 shooting and killing of Estaban Vega on Lexington Avenue in New York City.

Teissonniere has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree, police said.

